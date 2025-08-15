Higher EducationAfter high school

Fewer Colorado students are graduating with debt, new report shows

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | August 15, 2025, 10:36pm UTC
A college student wearing a backpack walks along a sidewalk with trees and Denver's skyline in the background.
Colorado's annual Return on Investment provides figures on the value of going to college. (Getty Images)

Beyond High School is our free monthly newsletter covering higher education policy and practices in Colorado. Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox early.

A new report shows fewer Colorado college students are graduating with debt — and the debt they do have on average is thousands less than 10 years ago.

The numbers compiled within the state’s seventh Return on Investment report released on Thursday also highlights that a college education continues to help residents stay employed and get jobs with higher wages.

Overall, the report provides a data trove that seeks to show college is worth the time and money. The report breaks down numerous facts and figures that include college enrollment, how many years it takes students to complete a postsecondary education, college costs, and debt figures.

In a letter included within the report, Colorado Department of Higher Education Executive Director Angie Paccione said residents face a big decision in going to college, but it’s worth the investment.

“Postsecondary education continues to help people earn more money and support families and communities across the state,” Pacciones writes in the letter.

The report, compiled with the most recent data from the 2022-23 school year, is released annually to help lawmakers and families understand the value of a college education. In recent years, public skepticism over whether college is necessary has persisted despite data showing there’s a clear return.

This year’s report shows that about 43% of undergraduates, or students earning an associate or bachelor’s degree, left college with debt in the 2022-23 school year. That’s down from 61% of graduates in the 2013-14 school year.

On average, those students with debt who earned a bachelor’s degree graduated with about $24,700 in loans. Meanwhile, students who completed an associate degree left with about $13,100 in loans.

The total debt that graduates statewide hold has also decreased to $241.6 million, compared to $434.4 million in the 2013-14 year.

Still, the report highlights there’s room for improvement, with students taking too much time to complete a degree or leaving with more credits than what’s needed to graduate.

The report also backs up federal data that shows a bachelor’s degree provides higher wages. Bachelor’s degree holders also have the most financial growth over a 10-year span, or a 50% increase in earnings from graduation.

And residents with a four-year degree are also less likely to be unemployed. Just 2.8% of residents with a bachelor’s degree were unemployed in 2024, compared to 7.9% for those without a diploma.

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Lead, fleas, and heat: Memphis school leaders respond to early facilities issues

MSCS officials said Friday that contaminated water sources were shut off before school began. There’s still work ahead to turn fountains back on and keep buildings cool and insect-free.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | August 15
New report shows fewer Colorado students are graduating with college debt

Colorado annually releases the Return on Investment report in an effort to highlight data that shows whether college is worth a student’s time and money.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | August 15
ICE sends 7-year-old NYC student and mom to Texas detention

An older brother is detained in Newark while two other siblings remain in New York, 'unprotected and traumatized' after arrests at immigration check-in.

By 
Gwynne Hogan, THE CITY
 | August 15
Trump’s anti-DEI push in schools dealt a setback by federal judge’s ruling

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher said the directive from the Trump administration exceeded its authority and instilled fear in many educators.

By 
Kalyn Belsha
 | August 15
Newark earns high-performing status after modest increase in state test scores

The state education board certified Newark Public Schools’ compliance with meeting state standards, after two years of dismal student outcomes on standardized tests.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | August 15
School choice could boost a growing student rideshare service, but there are cost concerns

Exercising school choice isn’t just a question of where kids go to school, but how they get there. HopSkipDrive offers rideshares for students, but its cost could give districts pause.

By 
Norah Rami
 | August 15