Want a deeper understanding of school segregation? Here’s a Chalkbeat reading list

Chalkbeat, along with the Indy Star and WFYI, has been working over the past couple months to bring you stories on issues of school inequality in Indianapolis — work that will culminate in a community conversation later this month.
Our reporting has let us engage in dozens of conversations with educators, researchers, policymakers and community members about the problems that come with segregation and how diversity might improve within the city.
But we’ve also done plenty of reading: articles, studies, books, legislation and more — online and off — that have helped give us a broader context for how these issues shape education, both in Indianapolis and in many major cities across the country.
Plus, some are just good stories.
So if you’re planning to join us for our free event on Sept. 21 at the Central Library — and even if you’re not — you may be interested in this list of stories and primary sources we used to report our “Schools Divided” series.
Sign up here for tickets to “A Conversation About Education: Indianapolis Schools Divided”
By no means is this list comprehensive — if you have suggestions for other relevant articles or research, please leave links in the comments section.
As we keep reporting on community conversations around segregation and possible solutions and ways to address it going forward, we’ll do our best to update the list.
Articles:
Segregation Now — ProPublica
Failure Factories — Tampa Bay Times
Choosing a School for My Daughter in a Segregated City — The New York Times
School districts are a big reason for the rise in income segregation in the U.S., study says — LA Times
Housing and School Segregation in Indianapolis — IntegratEducation
You’ve probably never heard of one of the worst Supreme Court decisions — The Washington Post
The City That Believed in Desegregation — The Atlantic
Can Charlotte-Mecklenburg Desegregate Its Schools … Again? — The American Prospect
Connecticut Makes Rare Progress On School Segregation As America Moves Backwards — The Huffington Post
Brown v. Board of Education – 50 years later Segregation creeps back into schools — Indy Star
IPS desegregation status once again in judge’s hands — Indy Star
The Changing Face of Indianapolis: 1970- 1979 Desegregation order transformed IPS — Indy Star
The Indianapolis Experience: The Anatomy of a Desegregation Case — Indiana Law Review
The status of integration and segregation of Indy’s public schools — Indianapolis Recorder
Databases:
Money, Race and Success: How Your School District Compares — The New York Times
Diversity in the Classroom — The New York Times
National Equity Atlas — PolicyLink and the USC Program for Environmental and Regional Equity
Research:
Are schools more segregated than in the 50s? What does the data say? — Education By The Numbers from The Hechinger Report
Historical Injustice in the Urban Environment: The Ecological Implications of Residential Segregation in Indianapolis — Indiana Legal Archive
Increasing Racial Isolation and Test Score Gaps in Mathematics: A 30-Year Perspective — Mark Berends and Roberto Peñaloza
Public School Choice and Racial Sorting: An Examination of Charter Schools in Indianapolis — Marc Stein
The Civil Rights Project — UCLA
40 Years After Unigov: Indianapolis and Marion County’s Experience with Consolidated Government — Jeff Wachter
Consolidation Versus Fragmentation: The Relationship Between School District Boundaries and Segregation in Three Southern Metropolitan Areas — Penn State Law Review
Trends in School Economic Segregation, 1970 to 2010 — Ann Owens, Sean F. Reardon and Christopher Jencks
School Composition and the Black–White Achievement Gap — U.S. Department of Education
Harming the best: How schools affect the black-white achievement gap — Eric A. Hanushek and Steven G. Rivkin
Recent Developments in the Termination of School Desegregation Decrees: Kevin Brown
The Effect of Desegregation Actions on White Enrollment Declines in the Indianapolis Public Schools — David R. James
Other:
Governing Metropolitan Indianapolis: The Politics of Unigov — Carroll James Owen and York Y. Willbern
The Indianapolis Story School Segregation and Desegregation in a Northern City — Emma Lou Thornbrough, Published by the Indiana Historical Society
Indianapolis Public Schools desegregation cases — 1971, 1978, 1997, 1998
The Problem We All Live With — This American Life, part one, part two