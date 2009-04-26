Different kinds of critics will discuss mayoral control today

I apologize for the horribly short notice, but please try to stop by at the mayoral control panel in Brooklyn that I’m moderating this afternoon!

The neat thing about this discussion is that most (if not all) of the panelists are critics of the current school governance system. So while debates are starting to get predictable — critics cry for democracy; City Hall demands accountability — this one will get into the gritty details of exactly what a changed system would look like.

Panelists include Carmen Alvarez, vice president-at-large of the teachers union; Assemblywoman Inez Barron, who’s also a former principal; Carla Phillip, a member of the Parent Commission on School Governance; and a representative of Local 372, part of D.C. 37, which has taken one of the hardest line against school governance and the mayor.

The details are at our community calendar, but here’s the basics: