Remainders: "The teacher from hell" mounts an online defense

- A teacher wonders how she could have missed a good student’s learning disability.
- The newly named U.S. deputy education secretary, Tony Miller, is an expert in school funding.
- Troublemaking teacher Francisco Garabitos got a standing ovation from his local parent council.
- Also, Garabitos’s Web site has been updated to include a defense of “the teacher from hell.“
- The UFT’s blog, Edwize, has gotten a colorful new facelift.
- Students who didn’t get a first-round high school acceptance found out today where they’ll enroll.
- High schooler Toni Bruno says her peers would benefit from senior-year internships.
- “Thank God for teachers unions, as weak as they are,” writes Debbie Meier on Bridging Differences.
- After a hundred days, President Obama still has a lot on his education to-do list.
- I remember not being sure when my senior skip day was. If only I’d had Twitter to help me!