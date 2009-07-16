Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Yes We Can Academy wants to come to the Bronx
By | July 16, 2009, 10:55am UTC
- Continued conflict in the Senate is keeping mayoral control on hold. (Times, NY1, AP)
- At Sonia Sotomayor’s Bronx Catholic school, students continue to have high aspirations. (Times)
- Two of the 20+ charter school applications the city received are for Obama-inspired schools. (Post)
- NYC charter schools’ space-sharing insulates them from the recession. (Kansas City infoZine)
- Former Secretary of State Colin Powell said he wants a war on bad schools. (Post)
- Enrollment is rising but budgets are falling at after-school programs nationwide. (USA Today)
- D.C.’s had too little money to make a scheduled payment to its charter schools. (Washington Post)