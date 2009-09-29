Questioning the need for a special ed czar at the DOE

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | September 29, 2009, 9:15pm UTC

Schools Chancellor Joel Klein was wrong to create a top-level position in his administration dedicated to students with special needs, Brooklyn College professor David Bloomfield writes in the GothamSchools community section. His latest post asks whether the long-awaited special education recommendations made to Klein this summer represent “Initiative or Inertia” at the Department of Education.

Bloomfield writes:

Special education is a continuum within the broad spectrum of public school instruction.  … To separate these and other students with and without IEPs from the responsibility of all top DOE managers is to continue the marginalization of these students and their parents.