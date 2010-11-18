Skip to main content
Remainders: "The closest thing to Superman that exists"
By | November 19, 2010, 4:59am UTC
- A protegee of Cathie Black’s says, “She’s the closest thing to Superman that exists.” (NYT)
- Kathryn Wylde says Black will address people’s concerns about Joel Klein’s Tweed. (WNYC)
- Other media figures to put in important city jobs include Betty White for health commish! (CityRoom)
- A study finds that when teachers contact children’s parents regularly, children do better. (Goldstein)
- Listen to Pedro Noguera’s speech opening a Coalition of Essential Schools conference. (CMK)
- Video from this week’s PEP meeting includes protest language from Patrick Sullivan. (Ed Notes)
- Randi Weingarten urges “immediate steps” following disappointing NAEP reading scores. (Examiner)
- To encourage 12th graders to take NAEP seriously, schools dangle prom tickets. (Ed Week)
- A new Colorado policy makes it easier to transfer from a community college to 4-year. (Quick and the Ed)
- In a Brookings report, scholars in favor of teacher value-added models make their case. (Hechinger)
- Is differentiated instruction a magic bullet — or the solution to our biggest challenge? (Ed Next)
- Arne Duncan’s eat-your-broccoli, don’t-expect-another-stimulus message impressed. (Rick Hess)