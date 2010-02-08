Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Post-stimulus "funding cliff" nears for many states
By | February 8, 2010, 12:31pm UTC
- Many states are going to have big education budget problems without more stimulus funds. (Times)
- Students at Automotive HS can take a class to learn how their food gets to their plates. (Times)
- A teacher accused of molesting several students has been in the rubber room for seven years. (Post)
- Post columnist Andrea Peyser outlines some ways the DOE has proposed tackling the rubber rooms.
- State Sen. Ruben Diaz responded to the Post’s rubber room crusade by decrying DOE policy. (Post)
- Thousands of people turned out for a fair advertising new high schools opening this fall. (Daily News)
- Chapter president Hazel Dukes defends the NAACP’s decision to oppose school closings. (Post)
- Even fewer minority students were accepted to specialized high schools this year. (Times, Post)
- Haven Academy, a charter school, is using donations to help its students who are in foster care. (Times)
- NY1 visits East New York Prep, the charter school facing closure at the end of the school year.
- The A Better Chance Program helps city students get into, and pay for, elite schools. (Daily News)
- The principal who had a student arrested for doodling on a desk says she was in the right. (Daily News)
- A Daily News columnist says NYC principals might have less common sense than their students.
- The Post urges the DOE to send “dopey principals” who discipline excessively to the rubber room.
- The Obama Administration is going to try to outlaw candy, sweets, and soda in schools. (Times)
- Dismal circumstances make life hard for Detroit’s students and teachers. (Detroit Free Press)
- Chicago’s schools are looking to hire a “Culture of Calm” coordinator. (Times)
- A Chicago high school offers students the chance to be trained in stagecraft. (Times)
- A Bay Area charter school that caters to Muslim students gave its founder lavish perks. (Times)
- Early college high schools, of which New York has several, blend high school and college. (Times)