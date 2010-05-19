Remainders: New D.C. teachers contract making charters nervous

- All but eight upstate school budget proposals up for voter approval this week passed.
- Their approval came despite Gov. Paterson’s predictions of voter anger over state spending.
- NYSUT said the pass rate shows New Yorkers support school spending even in the dire economic climate.
- Is student feedback a good measure of teacher effectiveness? Teacher Beat wonders.
- Richard Kessler memorializes a great arts teacher, the former arts department chair at Beach Channel HS.
- The big raises in the new D.C. teachers contract make some charters nervous they can’t afford to compete.
- Mulgrew’s retirement incentive plan depends on the city replacing veteran teachers with brand new ones.
- Norm reads emergency union meetings as signs the UFT wants to tamp down teacher unrest.
- Education technology specialists discussed what they can learn from venture capitalists yesterday.
- Ed Reform Now is continuing its steady stream of new pro-charter, anti-union television ads.
- The final vote on proposed Texas social studies standards is scheduled for Friday.
- And a second-grader took the spotlight in the debate over immigration reform today.