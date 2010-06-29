After a call from Rikers, a principal wonders how to stay in touch

As inspiring as success stories can be, all too often city students struggle and then fall through the cracks.

Harlem Link Charter School principal Steven Evangelista saw this reality up close recently when he heard from a student he had tried, and failed, to locate since 2001. The student, Tom, was calling from Rikers Island.

In the community section, Evangelista argues that making it easier for teachers to stay in touch with students like Tom could change the students’ lives. He writes: