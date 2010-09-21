Skip to main content
Remainders: On claiming to have "cracked the code"
By | September 21, 2010, 11:59pm UTC
- A “hubris alert” is issued against Davis Guggenheim’s claim that “we’ve cracked the code.” (Flypaper)
- Should Merryl Tisch’s brother-in-law’s company be allowed to help open a charter school? (City Limits)
- Bloomberg issued a hiring freeze today; the DOE is least spared, but still has to cut spending 2.7%. (NY1)
- Study: teacher merit pay didn’t work in Tennessee. (WashPost, LM, Hechinger, Educated Reporter)
- Every single employee at the state’s home-schooling support office has retired. (CityRoom)
- A student said it took him more time to commute to school than he spent in school. (Pissed Off)
- The full list of Promise Neighborhood grant winners goes from sea to shining sea. (Early Ed, GS)
- The “leadership trap” at no-excuses charter schools: too much reinventing the wheel. (Goldstein)
- Only 23% of teachers come from the top third of college graduates, a McKinsey report says. (Flypaper)
- One Manhattan private school is a for-profit, unlike the Dalton/Chapin contingent. (New York Times)