Remainders: Pepper spray again, this time at Banana Kelly HS

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | December 6, 2011, 1:26am UTC
  • A pepper spray incident at Banana Kelly High School affected the principal and 15 students. (GS Twitter)
  • Brooklyn Beep Marty Markowitz asked for the PEP meeting to be moved; the DOE said no. (GS Twitter)
  • Insight into the Supreme Court’s decision not to rule on church services in city schools. (GS Community)
  • All 67 epithets for schoolchildren used by Headmistress Trunchbull, of “Matilda.” (The Awl via Russo)
  • The DOE is launching a series of college prep talks for parents of preschoolers. (WNYC/SchoolBook)
  • Flushing International HS students get science help from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. (Lab Dish)
  • A tongue-in-cheek list of gift ideas for city teachers, from humane mousetraps to Tasers. (Insideschools)
  • A Chicago teacher is producing an album of curriculum-themed pop songs. (Huffington Post)
  • A leading English teacher says the Common Core is like taxes — good for adults only. (Answer Sheet)
  • Faculty at Medgar Evers College are divided over how to boost graduation numbers. (Brooklyn Bureau)
  • Sara Mead: President Obama’s early childhood reform efforts are “too little, too late.” (New Republic)
  • On the not-quite-backed-up-by-data claim that most teachers were lackluster in school. (Shanker Blog)
  • On the sticky use of stickers as a classroom management tool. (Mr. Foteah)
  • An argument in favor of Newt Gingrich’s education platform, “apprenticeships” and all. (Flypaper)
  • Missouri’s ed chief says she just doesn’t know yet how to help Kansas City’s schools. (District Dossier)