Skip to main content
Remainders: Pepper spray again, this time at Banana Kelly HS
By | December 6, 2011, 1:26am UTC
- A pepper spray incident at Banana Kelly High School affected the principal and 15 students. (GS Twitter)
- Brooklyn Beep Marty Markowitz asked for the PEP meeting to be moved; the DOE said no. (GS Twitter)
- Insight into the Supreme Court’s decision not to rule on church services in city schools. (GS Community)
- All 67 epithets for schoolchildren used by Headmistress Trunchbull, of “Matilda.” (The Awl via Russo)
- The DOE is launching a series of college prep talks for parents of preschoolers. (WNYC/SchoolBook)
- Flushing International HS students get science help from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. (Lab Dish)
- A tongue-in-cheek list of gift ideas for city teachers, from humane mousetraps to Tasers. (Insideschools)
- A Chicago teacher is producing an album of curriculum-themed pop songs. (Huffington Post)
- A leading English teacher says the Common Core is like taxes — good for adults only. (Answer Sheet)
- Faculty at Medgar Evers College are divided over how to boost graduation numbers. (Brooklyn Bureau)
- Sara Mead: President Obama’s early childhood reform efforts are “too little, too late.” (New Republic)
- On the not-quite-backed-up-by-data claim that most teachers were lackluster in school. (Shanker Blog)
- On the sticky use of stickers as a classroom management tool. (Mr. Foteah)
- An argument in favor of Newt Gingrich’s education platform, “apprenticeships” and all. (Flypaper)
- Missouri’s ed chief says she just doesn’t know yet how to help Kansas City’s schools. (District Dossier)