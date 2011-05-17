Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Cuomo proposing lower benefits for new workers
By | May 17, 2011, 10:37am UTC
- Gov. Cuomo wants new public employees to receive lower retirement benefits. (WSJ, Daily News, Post)
- John King is the state’s new education commissioner. (GothamSchools, Times, Daily News, Post, NY1)
- The Regents OKed test-score-heavy teacher evaluations. (GS, Daily News, Times, Post, NY1, WNYC)
- The PS 29 mother accused of embezzling PTA funds might avoid jail by paying back the money. (Post)
- Georgia’s Supreme Court struck down the state’s law allowing more charter schools. (Times, WSJ)