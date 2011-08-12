Skip to main content
Remainders: Charter networks say they like calling NYC home
By | August 12, 2011, 10:38pm UTC
- Charter schools facing growth challenges see opportunity in New York’s charter-friendliness. (EdWeek)
- The case against the state’s teacher evaluations was in court today; the state had no comment. (NYSUT)
- A Chicago teacher explains what an NCLB waiver would mean to him: not much. (Gapers Block)
- A critique of an upcoming NYTimes panel on the future of schools: Where are the teachers? (Jose Vilson)
- If you’ve ever wanted to be a Parent Access Knowledge Analyst, now’s your chance. (Simply Hired)
- A Q&A with Peg Tyre, whose new book is about the way parents should and do pick schools. (Hechinger)
- Dana Lawit on the thrill of teaching summer school: It’s one part joy, one part rush. (GS Community)
- An outspoken parent lists the test-score data points that Mayor Bloomberg didn’t broadcast. (EdVox)
- City students helped produce a TV piece about their “dropout factory” high schools. (PBS NewsHour)
- Tom Allon, the local media magnate who is running for mayor, has hired a top fundraiser. (City Room)
- Rapidfire investigations into test scores at some Philadelphia schools will finish Monday. (Notebook)
- Republican presidential hopefuls targeted No Child Left Behind during last night’s debate. (Politics K-12)