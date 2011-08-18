Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: City principals explain how they trimmed budgets
By | August 18, 2011, 11:11am UTC
- Five principals explain how they trimmed staff and cut offerings to make required budget cuts. (Times)
- The city school board okayed a controversial DOE contract with Verizon. (Times, Daily News, Post, NY1)
- Many attendees were striking Verizon workers who favored delay over rejection. (GothamSchools)
- Chancellor Walcott will attend a meeting for families at a school closed because of toxins. (Daily News)
- Michael Benjamin: Since the city’s middle schools underperform, why not eliminate them? (Post)
- New hires show Mayor Bloomberg is sticking to internal talent after picking Cathie Black. (Crain’s NY)
- Joplin, Mo., opened schools two months after a deadly tornado ended the school year. (Times, AP)