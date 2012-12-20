Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: East Harlem teachers unnerved by lockdown drill
By | December 20, 2012, 12:11pm UTC
- Police were called to an East Harlem school that had conducted a ‘shooter’ lockdown drill. (Times)
- Some police precincts in the city are staffing schools with more of their safety officers. (Post)
- Officials are reviewing gun company investments made by the city’s teacher pension system. (Post)
- Michael Mulgrew called off talks on evaluations until the city addressed rollout issues. (GothamSchools)
- A court ruled the city acted too harshly when it fired a teacher who slapped one of her students. (Post)
- Early versions of evaluation systems in some states have changed. (Hechinger via GothamSchools)
- Parents are divided over a Williamsburg charter school that will enroll a diverse population. (Schoolbook)
- A Bronx parent council is blocking an ex-“turnaround” school from changing its name. (GothamSchools)
- A probe found a city employee helped fake vendors bilk $1.5 million from the city. (GothamSchools)
- A Baruch College professor said he inflated student grades because he didn’t want them to fail. (Times)