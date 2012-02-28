Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Support for legal change to shield new evaluations
By | February 28, 2012, 11:41am UTC
- Keeping new evaluations private would require a legal change that some officials are backing. (WSJ)
- Teacher ratings caused many emotions. (GothamSchools, Daily News, WSJ, NY1, SchoolBook, Post)
- UFT President Michael Mulgrew attacked the ratings and the mayor. (GothamSchools, SchoolBook)
- A study suggests that small changes could make recess much healthier for students. (GothamSchools)
- Some of the teachers accused of misconduct recently also have low value-added scores. (Post)
- A Queens mother says she opposes the ratings’ release because the scores don’t reflect reality. (Post)
- A Washington Heights father says he feels empowered by having teachers’ ratings accessible. (Post)
- The Post says all opposition to the ratings’ release is actually opposition to accountability.
- Proposed changes to Florida’s school grading system would yield more failing scores. (AP)