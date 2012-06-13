Remainders: High-stakes testing to hit new subjects

Geoff Decker
 | June 14, 2012, 12:33am UTC
  • The next generation of testing will attempt to assess learning for phys ed and the arts. (Slate)
  • A tale of two PTAs show what parents can and can’t do for their school principals. (Schoolbook)
  • Developers hope there’s an app for whistler-blowers who want to report bullying. (Mashable)
  • At the opening of an art gallery featuring student work, Bloomberg waxed poetic. (CapitalNY)
  • Hakeem Jeffries can’t shake his opponent despite endorsement and money advantages. (Gonzalez)
  • Congress is trying to deal with NCLB’s mandate for “highly qualified teacher.” (Answer Sheet)
  • Horace Mann’s administration has been “cooperative” with investigators on abuse reports. (WNYC)
  • Some parents pick schools specifically for after-school programs, now getting cut. (Insideschools)
  • On gentrification, some might hear “integration” but others still see a social dilemma. (Slate)
  • An immigrant principal in the Bronx prides himself on helping newcomers excel. (DNAInfo)