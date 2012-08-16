Skip to main content
Remainders: Post-cheating scandal, Philly's test scores plunge
By | August 16, 2012, 11:40pm UTC
- Scores at Philadelphia schools investigated for cheating dropped by enormous margins. (Notebook)
- Eva Moskowitz takes aim at schools that claim diversity but are segregated on the inside. (SchoolBook)
- Joel Klein makes the argument in favor of bringing private interests into public education. (Atlantic)
- A teacher contrasts her bright-eyed start in 2007 with her dismal ATR status today. (Suddenly ATR)
- Teach for America is looking for an executive director of its New York region, to replace Jeff Li. (TFA)
- Los Angeles has gotten its own school news website, with a Brooklynite editing. (L.A. Schools Report)
- Rick Hess wonders why people say D.C. doesn’t need a humanities-centered school. (Straight Up)
- Joe Williams notes that unions, like StudentsFirstNY board members, give to Republicans. (DFER)
- Here are some of the videos that D.C. teachers made showcasing their classroom skills. (The Lede)
- The Staten Island students who got famous singing others’ songs are writing their own. (P.S. Chorus)
- A charter school chief lists unexpected startup challenges, such as getting insurance. (Charter Notebook)
- After two decades, Teach For America’s mission and success rates are still fodder for debate. (Reuters)
- A bill in California would require teacher evaluation systems to be collectively bargained. (Teacher Beat)