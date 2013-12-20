Skip to main content
Remainders: Ideas for the next administration as break begins
By | December 20, 2013, 11:50pm UTC
- A five-part essay criticizing the city’s ed policies on Diane Ravitch’s blog ends with two dozen proposals.
- A former NASA engineer says teaching involves a lot more difficult problem-solving—and failure. (Slate)
- An educator says he doesn’t expect teachers “to fall in love with the next chancellor.” (JD2718)
- Bloomberg on his last John Gambling appearance: changes to ed policy “a potential disaster.” (WSJ)
- An eight-year-old P.S. 152 student was killed by a truck this morning before school. (WSJ)
- Here’s how the learning gap grows over time between children of different income brackets. (EdWeek)
- A look at D.C.’s improved NAEP scores, and a suggestion to further boost them. (Greater Greater Ed)
- A Congressman from Georgia said poor students should sweep floors to get free school lunch. (AP)
- Lawrence Summers and Arne Duncan publicly voiced support for de Blasio’s pre-K plan today. (NY1)
- A study finds that gifted classes don’t improve scores much for borderline students. (Atlantic)
- This video from the Fordham Institute has us speechless here at GothamSchools. (EdExcellence)
- Happy holidays! We’ll be following the chancellor pick, of course, but otherwise we’ll be off until Bill de Blasio’s inaugural events at the start of the new year.