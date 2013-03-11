Skip to main content
Remainders: As tests near, revisiting the option to opt out
By | March 12, 2013, 12:51am UTC
- A mother whose daughters are feeling test anxiety asks if state tests are optional. (Insideschools)
- Just to be clear, it’s not true that 80 percent of New York City graduates can’t read. (Daily Intel)
- Pam Cantor of Turnaround for Children: We actually do know ways to fix schools. (Crain’s NY)
- A teacher says she prefers the “Whole Novel” method over dumbing down classics. (Ariel Sacks)
- The Long Island principal who’s critical of the Common Core advances her case. (Answer Sheet)
- A mom says she thinks the Common Core isn’t new for homeschoolers. (Homeschooling in NYC)
- NewsCorp’s Amplify tablet is the first by a content producer, and that could be an issue. (Forbes)
- “Why do I love teaching? It’s seeing my students succeed,” a teacher writes. (Chaz’s School Daze)
- This is what an elementary school teacher’s Project Cicero book drive fruits looks like. (B Niche)
- Inner-city kids have made a valiant effort to inspire their teacher, but they’re falling short. (Onion)