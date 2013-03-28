Rise & Shine: State teachers union launches anti-testing push

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | March 28, 2013, 3:00pm UTC

News from New York:

  • The state teachers union is launching a campaign against excessive testing. (Syracuse Post-Standard)
  • Boys outnumber girls at the city’s super-selective science-themed specialized high schools. (Times)
  • Budget bills aim to ease evaluations and pad school funding. (GothamSchools, Times, Post, Daily News)
  • The Post says the legislature taught that “obstinacy pays” by increasing school funding despite a penalty.
  • The proposed state budget will require the city Department of Education to report on trailer use. (Post)
  • The Post says Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still learning lessons about working with the UFT the hard way.
  • The number of students arrested in Bronx schools fells by 50 percent since last year. (Daily News)
  • Bronx students and a civil rights group are suggesting alternatives to police in schools. (Daily News)
  • A Bronx student will sue the city after being shot outside his school when he was suspended. (NBC NY)
  • A new report finds that the city’s progress reports do not adequately control for students’ needs. (WSJ)
  • A+ NYC’s bright blue school bus represents the challenge of motivating parents as a voting bloc. (Times)
  • The city’s new girls high school wrestling league launches next week, with scholarships the goal. (Post)
  • A judge turned down the city’s request to have a parent lawsuit over PCB removal dismissed. (NY1)
  • The UFT member who is running against President Michael Mulgrew says he is refusing to debate. (Post)
  • A detective who falsified evidence in a murder case also conducted faulty school investigations. (Times)
  • The Police Athletic League ran a sports and games tournament for students on break this week. (WSJ)

And beyond:

  • A rally against school closures drew thousands of protesters to Chicago’s streets. (Sun-TimesTribune)
  • A Broad Foundation-funded study found mayoral control helps schools, including in New York. (Post)
  • Seventeen states offer vouchers, a resurgent policy, to give public education funds to families. (Times)
  • Indiana’s top court ruled that the state’s school voucher program is constitutional. (Times, Indy Star)
  • A new survey finds that while teachers have some complaints, their job satisfaction is high. (Times)
  • As schools use more and more technology, many are asking students to bring their own devices. (Times)
  • N.J. Gov. Chris Christie announced that the state could take over Camden’s schools. (USA Today, WSJ)