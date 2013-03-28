Rise & Shine: State teachers union launches anti-testing push

News from New York:
- The state teachers union is launching a campaign against excessive testing. (Syracuse Post-Standard)
- Boys outnumber girls at the city’s super-selective science-themed specialized high schools. (Times)
- Budget bills aim to ease evaluations and pad school funding. (GothamSchools, Times, Post, Daily News)
- The Post says the legislature taught that “obstinacy pays” by increasing school funding despite a penalty.
- The proposed state budget will require the city Department of Education to report on trailer use. (Post)
- The Post says Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still learning lessons about working with the UFT the hard way.
- The number of students arrested in Bronx schools fells by 50 percent since last year. (Daily News)
- Bronx students and a civil rights group are suggesting alternatives to police in schools. (Daily News)
- A Bronx student will sue the city after being shot outside his school when he was suspended. (NBC NY)
- A new report finds that the city’s progress reports do not adequately control for students’ needs. (WSJ)
- A+ NYC’s bright blue school bus represents the challenge of motivating parents as a voting bloc. (Times)
- The city’s new girls high school wrestling league launches next week, with scholarships the goal. (Post)
- A judge turned down the city’s request to have a parent lawsuit over PCB removal dismissed. (NY1)
- The UFT member who is running against President Michael Mulgrew says he is refusing to debate. (Post)
- A detective who falsified evidence in a murder case also conducted faulty school investigations. (Times)
- The Police Athletic League ran a sports and games tournament for students on break this week. (WSJ)
And beyond:
- A rally against school closures drew thousands of protesters to Chicago’s streets. (Sun-Times, Tribune)
- A Broad Foundation-funded study found mayoral control helps schools, including in New York. (Post)
- Seventeen states offer vouchers, a resurgent policy, to give public education funds to families. (Times)
- Indiana’s top court ruled that the state’s school voucher program is constitutional. (Times, Indy Star)
- A new survey finds that while teachers have some complaints, their job satisfaction is high. (Times)
- As schools use more and more technology, many are asking students to bring their own devices. (Times)
- N.J. Gov. Chris Christie announced that the state could take over Camden’s schools. (USA Today, WSJ)