Remainders: Randi Weingarten arrested in Philly closure protest
By | March 8, 2013, 1:05am UTC
- AFT President Randi Weingarten was arrested today protesting Philadelphia’s school closures. (HuffPo)
- Diane Ravitch is at the helm of a new advocacy group against “privatizing” public schools. (Politics K-12)
- Taking issue with our Lobby Day story, a teacher lists all the ways the UFT hasn’t won. (NYC Educator)
- Here’s a primer on the union’s elections from a member whose candidates registered early. (Ed Notes)
- A college counselor’s admonition: “An honor should not have a price tag attached to it.” (Insideschools)
- Two educators offer tips for helping students overcoming debilitating anxiety about math. (SchoolBook)
- Up for debate: Should students be allowed to skip their senior year of high school? (Learning Network)
- A former Teach for America teacher observes that the group’s training costs have risen sharply. (Russo)