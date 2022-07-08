Community & Wraparound ProgramsDiversity & EquityCOVID and Schools

‘Still hungry’: Struggling to feed NYC students as pandemic aid wanes

With pandemic-era food assistance winding down, schools and volunteers need help feeding hungry students and fending off food insecurity in their communities.

By 
Christina Veiga
 | July 8, 2022, 10:00am UTC
Photos: José Alvarado Editing: Dan Lyon, Amy Zimmer, and Cara Fitzpatrick Development: Thomas Wilburn

New York City, New York — March 23, 2021: As residents of the bustling Lower East Side enjoy a spring afternoon in late March, Pedro, 3, center, son of PTA Secretary for P.S. 034, Jin Hunter, enjoys fresh grapes after helping Power Malu and volunteers of the grassroots plant-based food initiative, Artist-Athletes-Activists, unload bags of fresh produce and grapes to New York City Public School P.S. 034 Franklin D. Roosevelt. As New York City begins to roll back restrictions aimed at bringing down the transmission rate of COVID-19, many families are still navigating the complexities of food insecurity impacting their homes. CREDIT: José A. Alvarado Jr. for Chalkbeat (José A. Alvarado Jr. for Chalkbeat)

