Philadelphia district students will have a remote learning day Tuesday following a snow day on Monday.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system.

All Philadelphia district schools will operate remotely Tuesday as the city continues to dig out from a weekend snowstorm, district officials announced Monday afternoon.

The decision came “out of an abundance of caution” and to “ensure the safety of our entire school community,” including staff who commute into the city, district officials said in a statement.

The district’s early childhood centers and its central office will also operate remotely Tuesday, and all after-school programming is cancelled.

The remote learning day comes after a district-wide snow day on Monday. School leaders said they could give students and staff the day off because they had allotted an extra instructional day for the 2025-26 school year calendar beyond the state’s requirement for 180 instructional days.

Philadelphia received more than nine inches of snow on Sunday, followed by freezing rain and dangerously cold temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that affect students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.