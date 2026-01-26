Philadelphia district schools will go remote Tuesday

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | January 26, 2026, 10:15pm UTC
A photograph shows two young people shoveling snow outside of a house.
Philadelphia district students will have a remote learning day Tuesday following a snow day on Monday. (Joe Lamberti / Getty Images)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system.

All Philadelphia district schools will operate remotely Tuesday as the city continues to dig out from a weekend snowstorm, district officials announced Monday afternoon.

The decision came “out of an abundance of caution” and to “ensure the safety of our entire school community,” including staff who commute into the city, district officials said in a statement.

The district’s early childhood centers and its central office will also operate remotely Tuesday, and all after-school programming is cancelled.

The remote learning day comes after a district-wide snow day on Monday. School leaders said they could give students and staff the day off because they had allotted an extra instructional day for the 2025-26 school year calendar beyond the state’s requirement for 180 instructional days.

Philadelphia received more than nine inches of snow on Sunday, followed by freezing rain and dangerously cold temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that affect students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Pueblo 70 district may drop lawyer who helped create state’s ‘first public Christian school’

“Let’s start with a clean slate, free of perception of impropriety and the shadow of conflict of interest,” said one board member.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | Today, 1:18am UTC
No meltdown, just ‘hiccups’: How NYC schools handled remote learning pivot for snowstorm

New York City schools did not see systemwide problems, just pockets of frustration logging into Google classrooms. Classes will resume in-person on Tuesday, officials said.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
,
Abigail Kramer
and
Amy Zimmer
 | January 26
Philadelphia keeps school buildings closed Tuesday, students will learn remotely

The district also cancelled all after-school programming for Tuesday.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | January 26
Memphis schools close Tuesday as city slowly recovers from weekend storm

While Memphis dodged anticipated power outages, officials are still working to clear local streets buried in snow.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | January 26
Trading Snapchat for novels? Here’s what teens say about fast-spreading school cellphone bans.

New research finds about 4 in 10 students support school cellphone bans that apply to classrooms, but nearly 80% oppose blanket restrictions.

By 
Lily Altavena
 | January 26
From squash to brussels sprouts, this Indianapolis school chef has students trying new foods

Tracey Couillard, lead chef at Circle City Prep, said building healthy habits through food is an investment in students’ futures.

By 
MJ Slaby
 | January 26