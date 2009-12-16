Remainders: A 400-charter cap is "ridiculous," NYSUT veep says

- Gov. Paterson said the education coalition that sued him today “don’t care about anybody but themselves.”
- Alan Lubin of NYSUT, part of that coalition, said raising the charter cap to 400 would be “ridiculous.”
- Peter Murphy of the state charter association responds that it’s NYSUT’s position that’s “ridiculous.”
- Shael Shuransky responds to more readers’ questions following his defense of progress reports.
- Chaz recommends ways to improve the process for removing teachers from the classroom.
- More than half of NY school cafeterias failed to meet federal inspection requirements in 2007-08.
- Does short-term tutoring intervention help English language learners? A study is inconclusive.
- Ruben Brosbe worries that a $4.50 field trip cost might be too much for some of his students.
- The UFT party New Action wants to organize a Day of Solidarity against school closings in each borough
- Tiger Woods makes Corey Bower wonder if the best schooling always teaches kids the right lessons.
- John Liu says the comptroller’s office should investigate the difference between city test scores and NAEP.
- Ken Hirsh learns how to game the new Tier 5 public pension system.
- And a Brooklyn principal shares how she prepares herself for her school’s quality review.