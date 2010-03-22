Remainders: Duncan hears RttT skepticism in the House

- Some Democratic House members are pushing back on Duncan’s plan to expand Race to the Top.
- Mrs. Mimi argues that it’s not the fault of teachers that their evaluations need fixing.
- NYC Educator says 50 years is too long for a single party to control the UFT.
- Jay Mathews thinks the recent boom in the number of high school kids might explain all the NCAA upsets.
- Nearly 60 percent of respondents to an InsideSchools poll rated the DOE’s school surveys as important.
- The TNR debate between Ravitch, Smith and Carey continues.
- Pedro Espada proposed, somewhat ironically, to toll East River bridges to pay for student Metrocards.
- Have Obama’s grand plans to expand early childhood ed been lost in the shuffle? Liz Willen wonders.
- Willen also dissects the pros and cons of moving high school start times later in the day.
- Draft common core standards have elicited more than 2,000 comments, but they’re not being published.
- And The Open Planning Project, home of GothamSchools, has a new executive director.