Remainders: N.J. education chief fired over Race to the Top error

More Race to the Top:
- N.J. Gov. Chris Christie fired his education chief over his costly Race to the Top goof. (Star-Ledger)
- Christie previously blamed federal officials for not checking the clerical error. (NYTimes)
- But USDOE released video showing that the state didn’t give the right data when asked. (USDOE)
- Nine of the 12 winning RttT applicants were supported by Gates Foundation grants. (State Ed Watch)
- Former city schools Chancellor Rudy Crew is “not there yet” in his support for RttT. (Russo)
- La. schools chief Paul Pastorek says most state ed departments aren’t designed for reform. (Rick Hess)
- And Arne Duncan will appear at the state teachers union on Monday to talk teacher evaluations. (T-U)
And in other news:
- A parallel between Mayor Lindsay’s fire department and Mayor Bloomberg’s schools? (NYSun)
- A Mississippi middle school has ended its race-based rules for class election eligibility. (Jezebel)
- A group of parents write to President Obama opposing the federal turnaround strategy. (Answer Sheet)
- And a portrait of how New Orleans schools have changed since Katrina. (EdWeek)