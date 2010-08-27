Remainders: N.J. education chief fired over Race to the Top error

More Race to the Top:

N.J. Gov. Chris Christie fired his education chief over his costly Race to the Top goof. (Star-Ledger)

Christie previously blamed federal officials for not checking the clerical error. (NYTimes)

But USDOE released video showing that the state didn’t give the right data when asked. (USDOE)

Nine of the 12 winning RttT applicants were supported by Gates Foundation grants. (State Ed Watch)

Former city schools Chancellor Rudy Crew is “not there yet” in his support for RttT. (Russo)

La. schools chief Paul Pastorek says most state ed departments aren’t designed for reform. (Rick Hess)

And Arne Duncan will appear at the state teachers union on Monday to talk teacher evaluations. (T-U)

And in other news: