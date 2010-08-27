Remainders: N.J. education chief fired over Race to the Top error

By 
Maura Walz
 | August 27, 2010, 10:35pm UTC

More Race to the Top:

  • N.J. Gov. Chris Christie fired his education chief over his costly Race to the Top goof. (Star-Ledger)
  • Christie previously blamed federal officials for not checking the clerical error. (NYTimes)
  • But USDOE released video showing that the state didn’t give the right data when asked. (USDOE)
  • Nine of the 12 winning RttT applicants were supported by Gates Foundation grants. (State Ed Watch)
  • Former city schools Chancellor Rudy Crew is “not there yet” in his support for RttT. (Russo)
  • La. schools chief Paul Pastorek says most state ed departments aren’t designed for reform.  (Rick Hess)
  • And Arne Duncan will appear at the state teachers union on Monday to talk teacher evaluations. (T-U)

And in other news:

  • A parallel between Mayor Lindsay’s fire department and Mayor Bloomberg’s schools? (NYSun)
  • A Mississippi middle school has ended its race-based rules for class election eligibility. (Jezebel)
  • A group of parents write to President Obama opposing the federal turnaround strategy. (Answer Sheet)
  • And a portrait of how New Orleans schools have changed since Katrina. (EdWeek)