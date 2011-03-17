Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: No negotiations on evaluations since January
By | March 17, 2011, 12:44pm UTC
- City and union officials have not discussed teacher evaluations since January. (Daily News)
- City principals are spending $2 million this year on a private alternative to ARIS. (NY1)
- Just 17 percent of voters approve of Chancellor Cathie Black, according to a new poll. (Post)
- City officials apologized for trying to recruit parent coordinators to lobby. (GS, WSJ, DN, NY1)
- Several principals told Black yesterday that it needs to be easier to remove bad teachers. (WNYC)
- Gov. Cuomo’s proposed school cuts are unconstitutional, argues the leader of the CFE lawsuit. (DN)
- More high-achieving students are opting for CUNY over private colleges. (Daily News)
- A Brooklyn principal attributes high test scores to a mentoring program. (Daily News)
- Parents at Brooklyn Heights’ P.S. 8 want to expand it to a middle school. (Brooklyn Paper)
- A bill to end tenure for new teachers in Florida is headed to the governor for signature. (Times)