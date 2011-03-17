Rise & Shine: No negotiations on evaluations since January

By 
Maura Walz
 | March 17, 2011, 12:44pm UTC
  • City and union officials have not discussed teacher evaluations since January. (Daily News)
  • City principals are spending $2 million this year on a private alternative to ARIS. (NY1)
  • Just 17 percent of voters approve of Chancellor Cathie Black, according to a new poll. (Post)
  • City officials apologized for trying to recruit parent coordinators to lobby. (GS, WSJDN, NY1)
  • Several principals told Black yesterday that it needs to be easier to remove bad teachers. (WNYC)
  • Gov. Cuomo’s proposed school cuts are unconstitutional, argues the leader of the CFE lawsuit. (DN)
  • More high-achieving students are opting for CUNY over private colleges. (Daily News)
  • A Brooklyn principal attributes high test scores to a mentoring program. (Daily News)
  • Parents at Brooklyn Heights’ P.S. 8 want to expand it to a middle school. (Brooklyn Paper)
  • A bill to end tenure for new teachers in Florida is headed to the governor for signature. (Times)