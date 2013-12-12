Skip to main content
Remainders: John King parses the meaning of 'special interests'
By | December 13, 2013, 12:49am UTC
- State Ed Commissioner John King said pro-Common Core groups are not “special interests.” (Capital)
- A teacher wonders how he can help a student who is one Regents point shy of graduating. (SchoolBook)
- An analyst says de Blasio needs to invest in a content-rich curriculum for elementary schools. (Flypaper)
- Advocates want de Blasio to freeze the use of a new online kindergarten application system. (DNAinfo)
- Hong Kong parents pay big bucks for “celebrity” tutors to help get their children into college. (HuffPo)
- A writer says that teachers should think twice before posting unflattering student anecdotes. (Atlantic)
- A pilot program in city middle schools (that GothamSchools covered) uses retirees as tutors. (FedCap)
- The gap between male and female students seeking computer science degrees is widening. (EdWeek)