The Role of Professional Development in School Transformation

Empowering Educators for Academic Excellence

Research consistently shows that effective professional development directly links to improved student achievement. A Learning Policy Institute1 report indicates that teachers who participate in high-quality PD can significantly boost student achievement, with studies showing an average gain of 21 percentile points.

Through workshops, asynchronous learning, and—especially—personalized coaching and mentoring, educators can effectively implement new strategies that lead to better academic and behavioral outcomes.

Bridging the Gap Between Non-Academic and Academic Success

Academic success is often hindered by non-academic barriers like behavioral issues, emotional challenges, and lack of engagement. Addressing these barriers is essential for fostering an environment where students can thrive academically. When students’ non-academic needs are addressed, they’re more likely to be engaged, motivated, and capable of academic success.3

Districts that emphasize community engagement and improving school climate have reported positive impacts on academic performance. By cultivating a supportive environment and addressing non-academic needs, schools can create conditions that enhance both academic and emotional student development.4

Building Leadership for Positive Impact

Effective school leadership can sustain and scale the positive impacts of professional development. According to a Wallace Foundation (2022) report, strong school leadership is linked to improved student outcomes, “second only to teaching, in school factors that affect student learning.”2

Leaders who prioritize PD and create a supportive environment for teachers contribute significantly to overall school success. This comprehensive approach ensures that improvements are made and sustained over time.

Impact of PD on Student Outcomes

Ongoing and relevant professional development can significantly improve academic performance, with research consistently affirming these improvements. According to a study by Darling-Hammond et al. (2017), teachers who engaged in sustained PD focused on content knowledge and pedagogy were more effective in increasing student achievement in subjects like math and reading.5

Non-Academic Improvements

The benefits of professional development extend beyond test scores. PD also contributes to improved student behavior, social and emotional competence, and engagement. PD partnerships that incorporate resiliency strategies help teachers create more inclusive and supportive classroom environments, which promote students’ emotional well-being and interpersonal skills. Teachers equipped with strategies to address their students’ diverse needs are better able to foster a sense of belonging and support for all learners, leading to better attendance, participation, and overall school experience.

Long-Term Success

The long-term impact of professional development on student outcomes is perhaps the most compelling argument for its necessity. A Learning Policy Institute7 report highlights that students taught by teachers who participated in sustained, content-specific PD are more likely to enroll in advanced coursework, score higher on college entrance exams, and complete college degrees.

Additionally, the soft skills developed through effective teaching—such as critical thinking, communication, and collaboration—are crucial for success in the workforce and society. Teachers who are well-versed in fostering these skills contribute to the development of well-rounded individuals capable of navigating the modern world.

Adopting a balanced, comprehensive approach to PD that encompasses addressing non-academic barriers, instructional excellence, and leadership development empowers educators to meet and overcome the challenges they face. This integrated approach fortifies learning environments and offers vital support for educators, providing a robust and effective pathway to enhanced student outcomes and comprehensive school transformation.

For more information on Catapult Learning’s professional development solutions designed to address non-academic barriers to learning, increase academic outcomes, and develop leadership for school transformation, please visit our website.

the rate of students at schools with lower average engagement.5c

1. Learning Policy Institute. (2017). “Effective Teacher Professional Development.” learningpolicyinstitute.org/sites/default/files/product-files/Effective_Teacher_Professional_Development_REPORT.pdf

2. wallacefoundation.org/sites/default/files/2023-07/How-Principals-Affect-Students-and-Schools.pdf

3.https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/education/articles/10.3389/feduc.2019.00057/full

4. 2024 Trends in K–12 Education report www.hanoverresearch.com/reports-and-briefs/k-12-education/2024-trends-in-k-12-education/

5. Darling-Hammond, L., Hyler, M. E., Gardner, M. (2017). Effective Teacher Professional Development. Palo Alto, CA: Learning Policy Institute. https://learningpolicyinstitute.org/media/476/download?inline&file=Effective_Teacher_Professional_Development_REPORT.pdf

6. Learning Policy Institute. (2017). “Effective Teacher Professional Development.” https://learningpolicyinstitute.org/sites/default/files/product-files/Effective_Teacher_Professional_Development_REPORT.pdf

Chalkbeat’s editorial staff had no role in writing or preparing this paid content. Learn about our sponsored content policy.