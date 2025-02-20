Adopting a whole-child approach to educator professional development is more important than ever. Academic improvement and success will always be the ultimate goals for districts; however, setting the tone for academic achievement by creating an environment where students can thrive is just as critical. The solution is to find the proper balance when addressing both

academic challenges and non-academic barriers to success.

Bridging the Gap Between Non-Academic and Academic Success

Academic achievement is often hindered by non-academic barriers such as behavioral issues, emotional challenges, and lack of engagement. Addressing these obstacles is essential for fostering an environment where students can thrive academically.

The connection between non-academic and academic gains cannot be overstated. When students’ non-academic needs are addressed, they are more likely to be engaged, motivated, and capable of achieving academic success.1 How can districts solve these simultaneously divergent and convergent needs?

The solution is implementing a whole-child approach that effectively focuses on non-academic barriers to success so the groundwork can be laid for academic achievement. What does this look like in practice?

Student resiliency programs: Emotional and behavior support to help students thrive

Emotional and behavior support to help students thrive Specialized classroom: Academic and behavioral interventions for students who need them

Academic and behavioral interventions for students who need them Counseling services: In-school emotional and mental health support

By providing students with these types of programs, districts can build a supportive school culture and community that addresses both academic and non-academic roadblocks and puts students in the position to succeed.

Removing Non-Academic Barriers Contributes to Student Achievement

Creating the right school culture and environment by addressing non-academic obstacles often results in student achievement. Districts that emphasize community engagement and improving school climate have reported positive impacts on student academic performance. By fostering a supportive environment and addressing non-academic needs, schools can create conditions that enhance both the academic and emotional development of students.2

Balanced yet comprehensive professional development also contributes to improvements in students’ behavior, social and emotional competence, and engagement. PD partnerships that incorporate non-academic resiliency strategies help teachers create more inclusive and supportive classroom environments, which in turn promote students’ emotional well-being and interpersonal skills.

Additionally, teachers equipped with strategies to address the diverse needs of their students are better able to foster a sense of belonging and support for all learners, leading to better attendance, participation, and overall school experience. This type of non-academic focus removes obstacles from each student’s path to academic success by fostering a comfortable, inclusive learning environment that is conducive to academic achievement.

Using an approach that involves whole-child-focused professional development as well as student resiliency programs, academic interventions, and in-school mental health support, makes overall student achievement more attainable.

The Lasting Impacts of Transformative, Whole-Child PD

Professional development solutions that represent a transformative approach often meet the needs of educators in supporting the whole child. PD with the right amount of focus on both academic and non-academic barriers to learning ensures that students are not only equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to excel academically but are also supported in their overall well-being.

Adopting a balanced, comprehensive approach to professional development that encompasses addressing non-academic impediments, instructional excellence, and leadership development empowers educators to meet and overcome the diverse challenges they face. This integrated approach fortifies learning environments and offers vital support for educators, providing a robust and effective pathway to enhanced student outcomes.

