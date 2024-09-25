Sign up for Chalkbeat Chicago’s free daily newsletter to keep up with the latest education news.

Chicagoans will vote for school board members for the first time in November.

Starting Jan. 15, Chicago’s Board of Education will go from seven members appointed by the mayor to a 21-member board with 10 elected members and 11 appointed by Mayor Brandon Johnson. This will be the first step toward transitioning to a fully elected board by 2027.

Chicago is divided into 10 districts for the 2024 election. Each district has roughly 275,000 residents.

Do you know which district you’re in? Check it out here on this interactive map. (Note: Enable location services in your settings).

On Nov. 5, residents of each district will elect a school board member to represent them for two years. The mayor also will appoint one representative from each district as well as the school board president for two-year terms.

School board members are responsible for overseeing Chicago Public Schools and its more than $9 billion budget. They review and approve the district’s annual and capital spending plans, hire and evaluate the CEO, establish and review CPS policies, approve contracts and school year calendars, and much more.

Chalkbeat and Block Club Chicago partnered to introduce you to the candidates running in your district and why they want a spot on the school board. Scroll down to find your district race and learn more.

Additionally, you can read questionnaires from each candidate produced by Chalkbeat, the Chicago Sun-Times, and WBEZ on a range of topics, including their background in public schools, their top priorities if they are elected, and their stances on selective enrollment schools and standardized testing.

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5. You can register to vote now through Election Day. Early voting begins downtown Thursday, Oct. 3 and in all 50 wards on Monday, Oct. 21. You can also sign up to Vote By Mail and ballots are expected to be mailed starting Thursday, Sept. 26.

The candidate who gets the most votes will win the district.

Jennifer Custer (left) and Michelle N. Pierre are running for the Chicago Board of Education seat representing District 1.

School Board Candidates, District 1 (Far Northwest Side, Irving Park)

Jennifer Custer, a CPS parent and former teacher, union leader, and school administrator in the Chicago suburbs and Wisconsin

Michelle N. Pierre, a CPS parent, current board member at The Chicago High School for the Arts, a CPS contract school, former Local School Council member at Ogden International School of Chicago, former chief of schools at LEARN Charter School Network, former executive at New Leaders, a training program for school leaders, and former district administrator in Cleveland, former principal, and former teacher

Read more about the candidates here.

(L-R from top row). Maggie Cullerton Hooper, Ebony DeBerry, Kate Doyle and Bruce Leon (not pictured) are running for the Chicago Board of Education seat representing District 2.

School Board Candidates, District 2 (Rogers Park, Edgewater, Lincoln Square, Albany Park)

Read more about the candidates here.

Jason Dónes (top) and Carlos Rivas Jr. are running for the Chicago Board of Education seat representing District 3.

School Board Candidates, District 3 (Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Hermosa)

Jason C. Dónes, chief of people operations at nonprofit Beyond 100K, former teacher and leader at Teach for America

Carlos A. Rivas Jr., spokesperson for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and former alumni counselor at UIC College Prep, a Noble charter school

Read more about the candidates here.

(L-R from top row) Kimberly Brown, Andrew A. Davis, Thomas Day, Carmen Gioiosa, Ellen Rosenfeld and Karen Zaccor are running for the school board seat representing District 4.

School Board Candidates, District 4 (Lakeview, Lincoln Park)

Read more about the candidates here.

Aaron ‘Jitu’ Brown and write-in candidates Jousef Shkoukani (bottom right) and Kernetha Jones (not pictured) are running for the Chicago Board of Education seat representing District 5.

School Board Candidates, District 5 (West Side, West Loop, Near West Side)

Aaron “Jitu” Brown, director of the Journey for Justice Alliance, and a Dyett hunger striker

Write-In: Jousef Shkoukani and Kernetha Jones

Read more about the candidates here.

(L-R from top row) Jessica Biggs, Andre Smith, Anusha Thotakura and Danielle J. Wallace (write-in) are running for the Chicago Board of Education seat representing District 6.

School Board Candidates, District 6 (Downtown, Bronzeville, Near South Side)

Read more about the candidates here.

Raquel Don (top right), Eva A. Villalobos (center) and Yesenia López are running for the Chicago Board of Education seat representing District 7.

School Board Candidates, District 7 (Pilsen, Little Village, Bridgeport, Brighton Park)

Read more about the candidates here.

Angel Gutierrez (top) and Felix Ponce are running for the Chicago Board of Education seat representing District 8.

School Board Candidates, District 8 (Far Southwest Side, Back of the Yards)

Read more about the candidates here.

(L-R from top row) Lanetta M. Thomas, La’Mont Raymond Williams, Miquel Lewis and Therese Boyle are running for the Chicago Board of Education seat representing District 9.

School Board Candidates, District 9 (Englewood, Roseland, Beverly, Morgan Park)

Read more about the candidates here.

(L-R from top row). Robert Jones, Adam Parrott-Sheffer, Che “Rhymefest” Smith, Karin Norington-Reeves and write-in candidate Rosita Chatonda (not pictured) are running for the Chicago Board of Education seat representing District 10.

School Board Candidates, District 10 (Hyde Park, South Shore, Woodlawn, Southeast Side)

Read more about the candidates here.

This story was published in partnership with Block Club Chicago.