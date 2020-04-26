Nurse Practitioner Lisa Robbiano, left, talks to Fabiola Grajales, 27, while checking her lungs and heart rate in Robbiano’s car next to the MIRA COVID-19 testing bus in El Jebel on Thursday, April 16, 2020. This was Grajales’s fourth COVID-19 test. She was confirmed positive during the three prior tests and was positive for pneumonia. She first got sick on March 2nd with flu-like symptoms and had been on three different antibiotics since. “I can’t imagine how it is for people who don’t have insurance, who don’t speak the language, and who don’t have any knowledge of how the medical system works,” said Grajales about her experience with COVID-19 testing. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times) (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)