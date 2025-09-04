Acupuncture, sound baths, fresh juice: Here’s how our school prioritizes student wellness

First Person is where Chalkbeat features personal essays by educators, students, parents, and others thinking and writing about public education.

In today’s educational landscape, there is growing recognition of the need to support the whole student — mind, body, and spirit. Academic success, while essential, is only one piece of the puzzle. Neglecting mental, emotional, spiritual, physical, and social well-being can impact a student’s ability to thrive academically.

That’s why the small, alternative high school where I work as a social worker has started hosting Community Wellness Night events for students and families. Since the spring of 2024, we’ve been organizing these gatherings once a semester to meet the need for accessible wellness services.

DonDre Harris is a school social worker in Denver. (Courtesy of DonDre Harris)

Chair and table massages, Normatec leg compression, massage guns, acupuncture detox, sound baths, fresh juice, nourishing food, games, and wellness kits are all on offer in the space they trust the most: their school.

Why is this important? Many of our students and their families face barriers to accessing essential wellness services. The demands of daily life, financial constraints, and even mistrust or unfamiliarity with outside service providers can make seeking out self-care intimidating or out of reach.

With Community Wellness Night, we eliminate those barriers. Here, relationships have already been established, creating a comfortable setting for families to experience holistic care.

I know firsthand how it feels to be a student who doesn’t exhibit behavioral concerns and performs well academically, yet is overlooked when it comes to social and emotional needs. When I was in high school, I struggled in ways that often went unnoticed. As a result, I wanted to support as many students as possible, knowing the positive impact that it can have on emotional regulation, self-awareness, confidence, and achievement.

The impact of these supports on students’ well-being cannot be overstated. Research shows that stress, anxiety, and emotional challenges can affect a student’s ability to focus, engage, and perform academically.

Physical wellness, too, plays a role. When students are feeling run down, disconnected, or physically strained, learning takes a backseat to simply getting through the day. By providing access to wellness practices such as massage and acupuncture, we offer an opportunity to release the physical and mental tensions that may be holding them back.

Many of our students and their families face barriers to accessing essential wellness services.

Spiritual and emotional health, often the most overlooked aspects of student wellness, are addressed through practices like sound baths, which foster relaxation, mindfulness, and a deeper connection to oneself. At a time when young people are navigating immense societal pressures and personal struggles — cyberbullying, comparison culture, unprocessed trauma, safety concerns, and more — creating space for reflection, inner peace, and emotional balance is essential. I’ve seen how these practices can be transformative, giving students the tools to manage stress, build emotional resilience, and cultivate self-awareness.

The social component of our gathering is also essential. Families come together to bond over games, wellness kits, and the joy of trying something new. The result: strengthened family relationships and student support systems. The event connects our students and families to a broader network of community resources, helping them feel less isolated and more empowered to take control of their health and well-being.

Inspiration, advice, and best practices for the classroom — learn from teachers like you. Across all of our bureaus, Chalkbeat reporters interview educators with interesting, effective approaches to teaching students and leading their schools. Get the best of How I Teach sent to your inbox for free every month. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

Community Wellness Night has been well-received by our families, with attendance growing with each subsequent event. Since we began hosting these gatherings, parents and guardians have been more willing than before to sign consent forms allowing their children to receive mental health supports at school.

In addition to hosting Community Wellness Night, I facilitate a boys’ group centered on issues facing young men; a “Namaste” group focused on stress management, anxiety reduction, and self-management; a grief and loss group to help students navigate different forms of grief; and a Genders and Sexualities Alliance group to support the LGBTQIAP+ community.

By prioritizing health, we are giving students the opportunity to recharge, refocus, and reconnect — not just to their studies, but to their families, communities, and most importantly, themselves.

Community Wellness Night is our way of saying: We see you, we care about you, and we are committed to supporting your whole self. It’s a reminder that wellness isn’t a luxury — it’s a necessity.

DonDre “Don” Harris is a school social worker, emotional learning coordinator, and 504 coordinator at Academy of Urban Learning Denver High School.