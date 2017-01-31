Where will Detroit kids go if their schools close? These maps show the choices are few

As leaders of Detroit’s traditional schools make a case to save at least some of the 25 city schools that have been targeted for closure, they’ve released a series of powerful maps that show few strong alternatives near the schools slated for closure.

The maps were released at a summit held Tuesday evening at Martin Luther King, Jr. Senior High School that aimed to highlight school turnaround efforts that could be alternatives to closure. Educators from Memphis, Springfield/Lawrence and Detroit who have had success with turning schools around were slated to speak.

The event was co-sponsored by the Detroit Public Schools Community District and the Education Achievement Authority. About 200 educators, parents and school leaders attended. You can view the entire presentation here.