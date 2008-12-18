Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Thursday, 12/18
By | December 18, 2008, 12:32pm UTC
- Gov. Paterson’s budget cuts would undo recent gains in school funding, advocates fear. (Times)
- Charter schools will also be affected by the budget cuts, but not as much. (Albany Times-Union)
- A special needs preschool in Brooklyn will phase out, not close, after protests. (Times, Brooklyn Paper)
- The Riverdale Press covers a recent hearing in the Bronx about the capital plan.
- Charter school advocates celebrate the 10th anniversary of the state charter law. (Post, Daily News)
- An upstate man wants to see school districts merge to combat segregation. (Times)
- The Christian Science Monitor probes the education divide in the Democratic Party.