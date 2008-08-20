Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Wednesday, 8/20
By | August 20, 2008, 12:37pm UTC
- Incentive payments for Advanced Placement test results go out today; students eligible for incentives posted mixed results on AP tests this spring. (Times, Sun, Post)
- A former Kaplan teacher details a year of teaching test prep in New York’s schools. (Harper’s Magazine, via Education Notes Online)
- Young men have responded positively to the NYPD’s new youth cricket league, which is holding its championship today. (Sun)
- Corporal punishment in schools, legal in 21 states, is meted out at unequal rates for students of different races, according to a report being released today by human and civil rights groups. (CNN)
- Nationwide, the number of families seeking free or reduced school lunch costs is at its highest in five years. (USA Today)
- Denver’s two-year old, teacher-approved performance pay plan is in jeopardy after teachers threaten to strike over proposed changes to the policy. (Time Magazine)
- New principals hired in an initiative to turn around failing Los Angeles schools will spend at least three hours every day in classrooms. (L.A. Times)
- While some Chicago activists are urging a boycott of the first day of classes, others are encouraging fathers nationwide, especially black fathers, to take their kids to school. (Chicago Sun-Times)