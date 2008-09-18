Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Thursday, 9/18
By | September 18, 2008, 11:56am UTC
- Fewer kids are being held back. (Daily News) But only a small proportion of kids who were required to attend summer school were promoted in August. (Post)
- Several books about education reform have strongly influenced Chancellor Klein. (Sun)
- PS 8 parents speak out about their school’s failing progress report grade. (Brooklyn Paper)
- More than 50 new schools opened this fall, the largest number in a single year. (Insideschools)
- Advocates for Children’s executive director, Kim Sweet, explains why Insideschools provides an important service in the era of progress reports. (WNYC)
- Illinois officials have hired two independent groups to audit the state’s double-digit test score swings. (Chicago Tribune)
- Schools in Denver have launched a new campaign to encourage parents to spend time with their kids. (Denver Post)
- Keeping students in uniform has been a major task in Locke High School’s first week as a Green Dot charter school. (L.A. Times)
- Metal detectors in Toronto schools are “inevitable,” officials there say. (Canada National Post)