Remainders: $80 billion in stimulus will go to education

- Tom Toch says Arne Duncan’s confirmation hearing showed he’s a pragmatist, not an ideologue.
- Mike Petrilli says unionizing KIPP will dilute what makes charters unique: autonomy.
- About $80 billion of the federal stimulus package will go to education, Campaign K12 reports.
- With Michael Bennett going to Senate and Duncan to D.C., do we have an urban supt shortage?
- Remember what KIPP leaders were doing just a week ago, relishing about the power to hire and fire?
- Mike Antonucci on the sense that KIPP unionizing could have a domino effect: “all this hoohah is silly.”