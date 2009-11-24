With school budget cuts looming, a call for likely casualties

City schools are staring down their fifth round of budget cuts in the last two years, and we want to know what’s on the line.

Mayor Bloomberg has ordered the Department of Education to cut its budget by 1.5 percent for the current fiscal year and to schedule another 2.5 percent cut for the fiscal year that begins in July. State aid to city schools is also sure to be reduced, even if Gov. Paterson doesn’t get the steep midyear cuts he’s pushing.

Individual schools haven’t learned yet how much they’ll have to cut. But we want to know what’s at risk at schools across the city. So we’re renewing our call for budget cut casualties on the interactive comment map that we first launched in June, where principals, teachers, and parents described “devastating” cuts to teaching staffs, arts programs, and after school offerings.

Head over to the map and leave a comment explaining what might be next to go at your school.