In Baltimore, a former Klein deputy is in touch with parents, press

The Baltimore Sun this week ran a three-part series about Andres Alonso, the schools superintendent who used to be Chancellor Joel Klein’s deputy in charge of teaching and learning. Some elements of Alonso’s leadership sound like he imported the New York City playbook wholesale to Baltimore: He has closed failing schools, to great controversy; experimented with incentives to make students work harder; and reached out for philanthrophic money to launch new programs.

But there are some ways that Alonso sounds quite different from his former boss. According to the series’ author, Sara Neufeld, Alonso has been willing to speak directly with her since his first day in Baltimore, rather than channeling her questions through a press office. Neufeld wrote recently on InsideEd, the Baltimore Sun’s education blog, that Alonso also makes himself available to parents and teachers with questions.

Neufeld said she first heard that he might become the new superintendent one day in June 2007: