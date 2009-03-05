Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Mayoral control deadline just four months away
By | March 5, 2009, 12:02pm UTC
- For those who are not paying attention, mayoral control is up for renewal this summer. (AP)
- Comptroller Bill Thompson’s record on education shows he’s not a reformer. (Post)
- The DOE is looking to expand the program that grades teachers by test scores. (Post, GothamSchools)
- Girls at East Side Community High School take classes in skateboarding. (Voice of America)
- Some Bronx students are learning how to produce news for YouTube. (Riverdale Press)
- The stimulus money is meant to reshape American education, Arne Duncan says. (Washington Post)
- The Jewish Week says a Hebrew language charter school could threaten religious day schools.
- Arne Duncan doesn’t want D.C. students using vouchers to have to leave their schools. (AP)