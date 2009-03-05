Rise & Shine: Mayoral control deadline just four months away

By 
Philissa Cramer
 | March 5, 2009, 12:02pm UTC
  • For those who are not paying attention, mayoral control is up for renewal this summer. (AP)
  • Comptroller Bill Thompson’s record on education shows he’s not a reformer. (Post)
  • The DOE is looking to expand the program that grades teachers by test scores. (PostGothamSchools)
  • Girls at East Side Community High School take classes in skateboarding. (Voice of America)
  • Some Bronx students are learning how to produce news for YouTube. (Riverdale Press)
  • The stimulus money is meant to reshape American education, Arne Duncan says. (Washington Post)
  • The Jewish Week says a Hebrew language charter school could threaten religious day schools.
  • Arne Duncan doesn’t want D.C. students using vouchers to have to leave their schools. (AP)