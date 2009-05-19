Skip to main content
Rise & Shine: Albany Dems are split, mostly, on mayoral control
By | May 19, 2009, 11:44am UTC
- State Senate Democrats appear to be deeply divided on mayoral control. (AP)
- But most seem to agree that the city’s current form of mayoral control should be weakened. (Daily News)
- Manhattan parents are suing the DOE over its school closing and opening practices. (Times, Post)
- The Riverdale principal who was accused of having a teacher “hate list” was reassigned. (Post)
- IS 123 in the Bronx has improved a lot, in part, the principal says, its classes now have 16 kids. (Post)
- Middle schools’ test scores have risen a lot under Mayor Bloomberg and Chancellor Klein. (Post)
- Best practices for containing swine flu’s spread inside schools are elusive. (Times)
- A Daily News columnist says city officials “fumbled” on creating a coherent swine flu policy.
- The widow of the city’s first flu victim, also a teacher, says she’ll be back to work next week. (Daily News)
- Students from Brooklyn are displaying their art at the Guggenheim Museum. (Daily News)
- A new study comes out against aggressive discipline for special education students. (USA Today, NPR)
- Three quarters of the people who took a Massachusetts licensing exam failed the math. (Boston Globe)