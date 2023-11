A spokesman for Randi Weingaten says she won’t make a decision until the end of the school year, but my sources say the same as the Daily News’ and the Post’s: Next Wednesday she’ll announce her resignation from the New York City teachers union. Above is a photo from 11 years ago, when she first became president of the United Federation of Teachers.

Next up: Michael Mulgrew, to whom I introduced readers 11 months ago to the day.