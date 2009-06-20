Look who sat at Sharpton's table this morning: Not Randi

That man in the suit with the bald head one seat away from Rev. Al Sharpton looks a lot like Michael Mulgrew. Mulgrew is the man Randi Weingarten says is first in line to take her place as United Federation of Teachers president if/when she announces plans to leave Wednesday.

Sharpton convened the state’s top Democratic leaders at his Harlem office this morning to try to sort out the Senate mess. The Democrats concluded that they should rule the Senate along with one Republican, NY1 reports. (NY1 also provides the screenshot I’m stealing above.)