Remainders: A primer on the UFT's upcoming contract talks

- School districts need socioeconomic integration if they’re to succeed, according to Rick Kahlenberg.
- Experts weigh the benefits and drawbacks of traditional teacher preparation programs.
- Peter Goodman answers FAQs about the UFT’s upcoming contract negotiations.
- Aaron Pallas is skeptical about RateMyProfessors.com‘s validity but notes that the site says he’s “hot.”
- The teachers union’s minority caucus launched its 2010 campaign, featuring James Eterno for president.
- Summer school might be over, but the city is still offering free summer meals for children.
- Most applicants to a TFA-like program got rejected; applications spiked with Obama’s inauguration.
- Liam Julian was for national standards before he was against them.
- Muffy Worthington of Billionaires for Education Reform is worried about names for new charter schools.
- Norm Scott reports on the school governance battle of 2015.
- In a sequel to her first column about Arne Duncan, Leonie Haimson says Duncan could alienate voters.
- Why do kids who love reading refuse to tackle their summer assignments? Smartmom wants to know.