Remainders: The Daily Show's Lewis Black takes on education
By | October 6, 2010, 10:27pm UTC
- Charters good “as long as the [lottery] is as public and cruel as humanly possible.” (Daily Show)
- Inside the big hotels where teachers and principals speed-date for matches. (GS Community)
- An instructional coach and former science teacher won a $25,000 award today. (WNYC)
- Forget Huberman; Pittsburgh’s superintendent is leaving mid-school year. (Corey)
- The Minneapolis superintendent will get a merit pay bonus if she produces good results. (Hechinger)
- Pundits make suggestions for how Mark Zuckerberg’s money should be spent in Newark. (NYT)
- The NEA plans to spend $40 million this election, mainly on Democrats. (Politics K12, Upshot)
- The Gates Foundation is giving $1.5 million to ABC News to cover health issues. (NYT)
- An effort to train students in “digital citizenship” is born. (NPR)
- A teacher wary of Cuomo and Paladino praises the UFT’s Tony Avella endorsement. (NYC Educator)
- The state education department has posted Race to the Top forms for local districts. (NYSED)