Rise & Shine: In shadow of Klein exit, new data about schools
By | November 10, 2010, 11:06am UTC
- Did you hear? Chancellor Klein resigned. (GothamSchools, Times, WSJ, Post, Daily News, NY1, WNYC)
- Few saw Klein’s departure coming. (GothamSchools, NY1)
- Independent researchers are presenting new findings about the city schools’ performance today. (Post)
- Klein’s replacement, Cathie Black, is a media exec just like Mayor Bloomberg. (GothamSchools, Times)
- Black says she’s always tried to be different, ever since she tweaked her name at age 12. (Post)
- The Daily News says Black faces an uphill climb because of her corporate background.
- And both the Daily News and the Post say Joel Klein leaves big shoes for Black to fill.
- Juan Gonzalez says Klein doomed himself by alienating teachers and parents. (Daily News)
- Bronx parents protested Monday against the slimming down of free tutoring services. (Daily News)
- Goldman Sachs is lending $25 million to help build charter schools in New York. (Bloomberg)
- The Catholic Church is shutting 32 more schools, about half in New York City. (Times, Post)
- New Haven will pay public school graduates’ tuition at Connecticut colleges. (Times)
- And blame for a Los Angeles teacher’s suicide continues to land on his value-added ranking. (Times)