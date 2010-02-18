Remainders: ID'ing the country's "private public schools"

- EdExcellence published a list of schools in the 25 largest metro areas that serve virtually no poor students.
- A lawsuit alleges officials in a suburban Philly school district used webcams to spy on students at home.
- Rick Hess takes Randi Weingarten to task for abusing the “it’s for the kids” line on MSNBC…
- …While Hess’ call to swear off that phrase is prompting other bloggers to take the pledge.
- Walt Gardner argues that it’s dangerous to push teachers to the margins of the ed reform debate….
- …While Stephen Sawchuk wonders how we could most fruitfully bring teachers’ voices to the table.
- Deborah Meier explores how young children are brought into the teach-to-the-test mold.
- Jay Mathews lists eight essential life skills he thinks schools should teach.
- Linda Perlstein talks to Education Next about the problems facing education reporting.
- Hearings on NCLB re-authorization will start next week, beginning with charter schools.
- If the USDOE wants NCLB renewed, they should get on it before Congress does, writes Andy Smarick.
- …and here’s more pessimism about the renewal chances, from Eduflack.
- GothamGazette summarizes all of the ruckus surrounding the city’s charter schools.
- And Arthur Goldstein finds that an influx of new students is challenging his relationship with his old ones.